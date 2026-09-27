LTO-Davao penalizes driver of SUV bearing FELIX as plate number

THE Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) has fined a motor vehicle driver for using an improvised license plate after a viral video showed a sports utility vehicle bearing the word “FELIX” instead of an official plate while traversing Coastal Road near the Bucana Bridge.

The footage first posted on TikTok, which later circulated on other social media platforms, showed the vehicle driving at night across the cable-stayed bridge, with the unauthorized plate clearly visible at the rear, prompting public attention and enforcement action from authorities.

In a statement dated September 25, 2026, the LTO-Davao Regional Law Enforcement Section–Intelligence and Investigation Unit (RLES-IIU) said it issued a resolution finding the driver liable for violating provisions of Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

The case stemmed from a Show Cause Order issued on May 25, 2026, directing the registered owner and the driver to appear before the RLES-IIU within five days. The registered owner complied by submitting a sworn explanation.

Following evaluation, the agency said the driver violated Title II, Section E of JAO 2014-01, or “Failure to Attach or Improper Attachment/Tampering of Authorized Motor Vehicle Licensed Plates or Sticker.”

Under the regulation, all motor vehicles are required to display government-issued license plates assigned by the LTO, which serve as the official identification of a vehicle for enforcement, registration verification, and public safety monitoring. The use of improvised or decorative plates — including those bearing names or non-standard markings — is prohibited as it may conceal a vehicle’s true identity and hinder law enforcement operations, particularly in traffic violations and criminal investigations.

The LTO noted that cases like this are often flagged through public reports and viral online content, which aid authorities in identifying violators.

The driver was fined P5,000, excluding the Legal Research Fund, payable at the Operations Division of the Motor Vehicle Impounding Services compound of LTO-Davao along Quimpo Boulevard.

The agency also issued a stern warning, stating that a repeat of the same offense may result in the suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

The agency reminded motorists to comply with traffic laws and regulations, stressing that proper plate display is essential for accountability and road safety. RGL