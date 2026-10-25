LTO-Davao rolls out Undas 2026 road safety drive

THE Land Transportation Office Davao Region (LTO-Davao) has joined other agencies in sending off Oplan Ligtas Biyahe Undas 2026, a road safety operation for travelers during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In a social media post on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, LTO-Davao said the operation involves its Regional Law Enforcement Section, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 11, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Davao City Police Office’s traffic investigators and Traffic Enforcement Unit, and the PNP Highway Patrol Group’s Regional Highway Patrol Unit 11.

The send-off carried the banner of the LTO’s nationwide Oplan Biyaheng Ayos–Undas 2026, which runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4.

LTO-Davao Regional Director Ernesto Raphael Robillo stressed road safety, traffic discipline, responsible driving, and inter-agency cooperation to prevent road crashes during the holiday, the agency said.

Roadside checks

Earlier this month, Yuri Lim, head of LTO-Davao’s regional law enforcement section, said enforcers will be deployed along national highways and city streets for Undas. They will also inspect terminals and conduct random roadside checks on public utility vehicles' roadworthiness.

“We’ll be expecting another round of busy streets and highways,” Lim said during a press conference on Oct. 14 at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

LTO-Davao recorded 72,133 traffic apprehensions in the region from January to September 2026, mostly for violations of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, such as driving without a license or with a fake one.

The agency recommended revoking 14 driver’s licenses from December 2025 to September 2026. Six of these belonged to drivers found to be under the influence of drugs during Oplan Harabas, LTO-Davao’s drug testing operation for drivers, Robillo added.

Terminal, taxi inspections

LTFRB-Davao also conducted roadside monitoring and inspections of terminals, transport cooperatives and taxi garages in Davao City and Davao del Norte last Thursday, the agency said.

The inspections covered public terminals in Panabo, Carmen and Tagum City, as well as several transport cooperatives in Davao City, including in Calinan. The team also inspected taxi garages to check fleet standards and operations.

Earlier in the week, LTFRB-Davao inspected five van and jeepney terminals and the garages of several bus, jeepney, and taxi operators in the region.

The agency said that the inspections aim to ensure vehicle compliance and passenger safety, and to remind operators and transport workers of their duty to keep vehicles and terminals free of harassment under Republic Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

The LTFRB has also granted special permits to 1,217 bus units nationwide for the All Saints’ Day travel period, including 17 units plying routes to and from Davao City, based on agency records. These cover trips between Davao City and Koronadal City, and from Kidapawan City to Davao City.

At the national level, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao led the send-off of more than 100 Law Enforcement Service personnel for Oplan Biyaheng Ayos–Undas 2026, who will be deployed along major expressways and travel routes, particularly in Metro Manila and Luzon, in two phases: from Oct. 23 to 27 and from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.

“Nais nating matiyak na ligtas at maayos ang biyahe ng bawat motorista ngayong Undas (We want to make sure that every motorist’s trip is safe and orderly this Undas),” Lacanilao said.

The LTFRB also warned taxi operators nationwide against overcharging, refusing passengers, and other abuses during the Undas rush, saying violators could face suspension or cancellation of their franchise. GRS