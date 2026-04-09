LTO-Davao to look into ‘employee’ allegedly playing while on duty

THE Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) said it is investigating an alleged employee from its Operations Division whose video went viral online for reportedly playing games while on duty.

“The public is assured that, should the allegations be true, appropriate administrative sanctions will be imposed in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations,” LTO-Davao wrote in its statement on April 8, 2026.

LTO-Davao said it acknowledges the matter with “utmost seriousness” and that the issue is being given priority attention. The office added that it maintains a strict policy on professionalism and does not tolerate any actions that may compromise the delivery of public service.

“The Land Transportation Office-Davao Region remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service,” the office said.

It further emphasized that all personnel are expected to give their full attention to serving the public and to ensure fast, efficient, and responsive service at all times.

In a social media post on April 7, a video circulated showing an individual claiming that a personnel at the counter was allegedly not working and was instead playing games.

In an anonymous post in the Suzuki Raider 150 Fi Davao group, the uploader wrote that the personnel should have mercy on people lining up early just so they could go home as soon as possible, while the worker was allegedly playing games.

“Pa share ko mga boss para matagam ning in ani na binuhatan nagapa lisod satua mga driver! (Please share this, bosses, so this kind of behavior will be taught a lesson—it’s making things difficult for us drivers!),” a netizen wrote in a Facebook post.

The video has since gained numerous shares and reactions, drawing comments from netizens, some saying government employees should have no noon breaks, while others alleged that personnel were becoming complacent, noting that despite playing while on duty, they would still receive their salaries. RGP