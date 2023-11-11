LTO focuses on educating young drivers on traffic laws

An official from the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) underscored the office's commitment to educating young individuals about traffic rules and regulations.

LTO-Davao Hearing Officer Michael Ervin Yarra, in a radio interview on Friday, November 10, said that focusing on the youth is crucial as they represent the future drivers and road users.

Yarra highlighted the importance of educating youngsters so they can, in turn, correct their elders when they are on the verge of violating traffic regulations.

“We have already coordinated with Department of Education (DepEd) para sa mga pipila lang ka mga eskwelahan nga padad-an namo ug lecturers or para ma instill pod sa ilahang klase o magseminar or magtudlo atoang mga enforcers didto (We have coordinated with the DepEd to send lecturers to selected schools. This is to instill knowledge in their classes through seminars where our enforcers will provide instruction),” Yarra said.

The LTO will prioritize sending enforcers to public and remote schools in the region. Yarra stressed that even if young individuals don't plan on obtaining a driver’s license, there are instances when they drive within their subdivisions.

The office is concerned about the safety of these young drivers, emphasizing that road safety is paramount, regardless of whether they are caught within the subdivision.

Yarra noted that the LTO has recorded multiple apprehension cases for vehicle violations on pedestrian lanes.

Despite no reported injuries, the office enforces penalties to reinforce the importance of pedestrian lanes as the designated space for walkers.

Addressing a common misconception, Yarra clarified that the LTO will not wait for injuries or fatalities to charge reckless driving.

According to Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, any act by a driver with the potential to cause injury or property damage may lead to a reckless driving charge.

Yarra underscored that while driving is a skill that can be acquired, discipline must always be practiced. He reminded all drivers to adhere to traffic rules consistently.RGP