LTO issues show-cause order vs Boss Ironman Mindanao organizer

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order against the BMW Owners’ Society of Safe Riders (Boss), the organizer of the Boss Ironman Challenge Mindanao Cup 2026, following viral posts showing riders committing traffic violations such as overspeeding, illegal modifications, running red lights, and ignoring road signs that even resulted in the death of a child.

LTO Chief and Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said the circulating video serves as a reminder that road safety is non-negotiable. He stressed that every life on the road matters, especially those of the most vulnerable, such as children.

Lacanilao emphasized that private motor vehicle events should never come at the cost of innocent lives. He said that Republic Act (RA) No. 4136, otherwise known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, stipulates that event organizers have both a legal and moral obligation to ensure compliance with traffic laws and to prioritize safety.

“We will hold accountable those responsible, and this case sends a clear message: compliance is mandatory, and safety must be at the core of all event planning and execution,” he said in a statement on February 2, 2026.

The LTO said that based on its review of videos and images posted online, several traffic violations were allegedly committed during the event. These include overspeeding, the use of unauthorized vehicle accessories and modifications, illegal blinkers, failure to stop at red lights, and disregard for road signs, including mandatory stop signs and lane markers — all of which are prohibited under RA 4136.

These violations led to multiple serious incidents during the event, including collisions involving participants and civilian vehicles. One of these incidents resulted in the death of a seven-year-old child, according to the agency.

Another collision resulted in the death of a participant in Kibawe, Bukidnon, on February 1, 2026, and is still under investigation by local authorities.

The LTO said that after its initial assessment of social media content, its Intelligence and Investigation Division launched a preliminary investigation to verify the allegations, after which the show-cause order was formally issued to the organizers. RGP