LTO joins My Real Serbisyo Caravan, 427 residents benefit in Nueva Visayas

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — A total of 427 residents availed themselves of various government services during the successful staging of the My Real Serbisyo Caravan in Barangay Nueva Visayas, with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) participating in the program.

The caravan, spearheaded by Mawab Municipal Mayor Myrill Apit, forms part of the municipal government’s continuing effort to bring essential government services closer to communities. The activity also received support from Davao de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo and Congressman Jhong Ceniza.

For the second time since the launch of the caravan, the LTO joined the lineup of participating agencies, providing license registration services to residents. A total of 60 individuals availed of LTO services during the event. There were also 60 individuals who availed of the LTO services during its first time joining the caravan on May 21, 2026.

Mayor Apit said the growing number of partner agencies demonstrates the local government's commitment to making public services more accessible to every Mawabeño.

"Our goal is to bring government services directly to our people, especially those living in far-flung barangays. We are grateful that more agencies continue to partner with us, including the LTO, so that residents can access multiple services in one place without having to travel long distances," Apit said.

Health-related services drew a significant number of beneficiaries, with 53 residents receiving medical consultations, 48 availing of dental services, and one resident benefiting from physical therapy services.

Other services provided during the caravan included PhilHealth Yakap assistance with 93 beneficiaries, Asenso ID services with 94, social welfare services with seven, agricultural services with 16, DENR services with six, civil registration services with 17, BIR services with five, and free haircut services with 30 beneficiaries.

According to Mayor Apit, the positive turnout reflects the importance of bringing frontline government programs directly to the barangays.

"The success of the My Real Serbisyo Caravan shows that our people need accessible government services. We will continue expanding this program so that more residents can benefit from healthcare, social services, livelihood assistance, and other government programs," she added.

The My Real Serbisyo Caravan is one of the flagship community outreach initiatives of the Municipal Government of Mawab, aimed at ensuring that residents have convenient access to vital services without leaving their communities.

Municipal officials said the caravan will continue visiting other barangays as part of the administration’s commitment to delivering responsive and people-centered governance. PR