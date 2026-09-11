LTO revokes 13 driver’s licenses in Davao Region

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) Central Office has ordered the revocation of the driver’s licenses of 13 motorists in Davao Region for various violations of traffic and land transportation laws, including road rage, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

The LTO-Davao said the cases involved violations that warranted the cancellation of the concerned motorists’ driving privileges, emphasizing that the authority to operate a motor vehicle comes with the responsibility to comply with traffic regulations and exercise caution on the road.

“LTO Region 11 reiterates that a driver’s license is a privilege that carries with it the responsibility to observe traffic laws and practice safe and responsible driving at all times,” the agency said in a statement.

The revocation orders are part of LTO’s efforts to impose administrative sanctions on motorists found to have committed serious violations, particularly those involving dangerous driving behavior.

Road rage and reckless driving can place motorists, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk, while driving under the influence of alcohol can impair a driver’s judgment, coordination and reaction time.

The agency said motorists should be aware that violations of traffic laws may result not only in penalties but also in the loss of their driving privileges, depending on the nature and circumstances of the offense.

The LTO also reminded drivers to exercise discipline and responsibility whenever they are behind the wheel, particularly as unsafe driving practices can lead to crashes, injuries and loss of life. DEF