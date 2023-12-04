Lugay, Carter top Penong’s run

JIMBOY Lugay of Kidapawan City and Madilyn Carter of Davao City secured the men's and women's 21K titles of the Penong's 20th-anniversary run held in an out-and-back course from the Crocodile Park on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Lugay clocked one hour, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds, outrunning Jorge Andrade of Digos City and Jhaymor Pugoy who settled for the second and third places, respectively. Andrade timed 1:16:38 while Pugoy finished in

1:18:49.

Carter, for her part, dominated the women's class, registering 1:42:24 to beat Rosalyn Agatia (1:57:42) and Blessy Pascua (2:01:46) who rounded up the top three in the inaugural Penong's run that drew 1,400 participants.

In the 10K event, Elmer Bartolo clinched the men's title with a time of 36:36 followed by James Hill (43:32) and Ruel Momo (45:53) in second and third place, respectively.

The women's 10K crown went to University of Mindanao's (UM's) seasoned runner Andrea Anabela De Guia who checked in at 48:19. She outpaced bemedaled athlete Diana Mae Memoracion (48:21), and Rachel Zubiri (51:24).

Jesel Monterde and Myka Fatima, meanwhile, topped the 5K category. Monterde (17:05) ruled the men's event over Roberto Cain (17:20), and Gael Cayog (17:21).

Fatima (24:03), for her part, raced past Hearty Mallorca (24:29) and Ivy Joy Rellon (25:03).

The event, organized by KinetixSports under Kenneth Sai, awarded winners with trophies, cash prizes, finisher's shirts, medals, post-race meals, and other merchandise. MLSA