LVNA turns pink, Ivana as a modern Barbie

AFTER securing a three-year license and collaboration deal with Mattel, Filipino homegrown jewelry brand LVNA by Drake Dustin is set to launch its “Barbie” collection with vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi to lead the campaign.

CEO and founder Drake Dustin Ibay said they chose Ivana as she perfectly embodied the essence of Barbie.

“Ivana will be our modern day Barbie. She is perfect for the campaign which we will be launching on October 8 in time for our 7th anniversary,” he said, adding that they have been preparing for this for five years.