LVNA turns pink, Ivana as a modern Barbie

AFTER securing a three-year license and collaboration deal with Mattel, Filipino homegrown jewelry brand LVNA by Drake Dustin is set to launch its “Barbie” collection with vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi to lead the campaign.
CEO and founder Drake Dustin Ibay said they chose Ivana as she perfectly embodied the essence of Barbie.
“Ivana will be our modern day Barbie. She is perfect for the campaign which we will be launching on October 8 in time for our 7th anniversary,” he said, adding that they have been preparing for this for five years.
Francesca Melon of LVNA by Drake Dustin also said they picked Ivana as she thrived herself to be a multi-hyphenate - actress, blogger, endorser, and entrepreneur.
“Ivana can be anybody like Barbie. Ivana is the perfect name to lead our Barbie campaign,” she said.
Under the campaign, LVNA will launch a playful and feminine collection featuring a series of celebrities.
“It will be very different from the previous LVNA look that is black and diamond,” she said.
On being a “Barbie”
Ivana emphasized that she’s flattered to be leading the campaign.
“I grew up watching and playing Barbie. As a modern Barbie it means you are empowered and authentic. You also don’t need to be perfect all the time. You just have to be you,” Ivana shared.
Drake said she considers Ivana as LVNA’s lucky charm.
“Ivana is really our lucky charm. If it wasn’t for the endorsement she did for us, we would’ve perished especially during the pandemic. She is really effective in spreading awareness that opened more opportunities,”
Ivana currently runs LVNA by Drake Dustin branch in Cebu City. The brand is eyeing to open another branch in Cebu this year.
At present, LVNA has five branches nationwide and it targets to end the year with four more stores. PR