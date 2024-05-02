Lyka Catubig rules BLD women’s 21K

Bemedalled University of Mindanao (UM) varsity trackster Lyka Catubig lived up to expectations by clinching the women's 21K title of the Bukas Loob sa Dios (BLD) Run 2024 held in an out-and-back course from People's Park in Davao City recently.

Catubig, who had previously won three gold medals for Davao City in the Philippine National Games (PNG) 2023, finished in one hour, 35 minutes, and 22 seconds. The first year Criminology student outpaced Lady Villamonte (1:40:13) and Rosalyn Agatia (1:53:26), who claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

In the men's 21K event, Kidapawan City's Jimboy Lugay emerged champion after clocking 1:13:46, racing past second and third placers Lyod Prado (1:15:17) and Elmer Bartolo (1:19:13). Cash prizes of P6,000, P5,000, and P3,000 were awarded to the top three finishers in the 21K category.

Meanwhile, Jorge Andrade and Kate Mcdowell shared the top honors in the 10K category, each receiving P5,000.

Andrade registered 33:51 to secure the men's 10K title over the next two runners Mark Hubag (34:56) and Rodel Salvane (36:22).

Mcdowell (43:40) bagged the women's 10K crown over Joy Beltran (45:24) and Aslia Hadji (52:48) who settled for the next two spots. The 10K runners-up and third-placers pocketed P3,000 and P2,000.

For the 5K race, RA Sanitigan and UM's Andrea De Guia claimed victory and took home P4,000 each. Sanitigan (16:41) bested Jomar Itchevera (17:03) and Kyle Cayog (17:34) for the men's title. De Guia clocked 22:14 to win the women's champion's trophy Jhulia Manay (24:55) and Danica Dumandan (24:56). The second and third placers settled for P3,000 and P2,000.

In the 3K category, Raul Reyes (9:07) won the male division, racing past Fritz Lantaco (9:11) and Rico Bansilan (9:12). Chelian Uy (13:14) ruled the female class over Trecia Dupalan (14:12) and Ella Ano (14:33). The first three placers claimed P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000.

Dabawenyo Roel Ano of BBG Events organized the race. MLSA