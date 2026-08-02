Lyvefest Davao 2026 unveils artist lineup in 2-day music, festival for Kadayawan weekend

KADAYAWAN Weekend is about to get even more exciting as LYVEFEST Davao 2026 officially announces its artist lineup, bringing together an electrifying mix of musicians and DJs for two days of live performances, food, lifestyle, creator culture, and festival experiences.

Set for August 14 and 15, 2026 at the Davao Global Township (DGT) in Matina, Davao City, Lyvefest Davao 2026 promises to be a major highlight of this year's Kadayawan festivities — and admission is free!

The festival is presented by Spectrum Entertainment in partnership with TikTok Live, bringing together music, creativity, and culture in one dynamic celebration designed for Dabawenyos, visitors, creators, and festivalgoers.

Two days of live music

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of artists and DJs across two days.

Day 1, on August 14, will feature performances by Cookies, Midnasty, Delinquent Society, No Pets Allowed, Mistah Lefty, Chuya, Just Raw, Aria, WOBLSGVNG, and Bakeshop Boyz.

The energy continues on Day 2, August 15, with DJs and performers Ace Ramos, DJ Young, Miko Lim, Sam Rodriguez, and Julian Rodriguez.

With a mix of live acts and DJ sets, Lyvefest Davao 2026 is set to offer festivalgoers an experience that goes beyond music, bringing together entertainment, food, lifestyle, and the vibrant creative scene.

Free admission, but online registration required

Admission to Lyvefest Davao 2026 is free; however, festivalgoers are encouraged to register online to secure their entry.

Registration will also help event organizers manage crowd capacity and ensure a safe and enjoyable festival experience for everyone.

Lyvefest Davao Davao 2026 is poised to become a key destination during Kadayawan Weekend, offering attendees an opportunity to enjoy live music, connect with the creative community, discover new experiences, and celebrate Davao's vibrant culture.

Festivalgoers can register online at lyvefest.com.

With its mix of music, creators, lifestyle, and culture, LYVEFEST Davao 2026 invites everyone to come together and experience a memorable Kadayawan Weekend celebration.

Your Kadayawan Weekend plans just got better. See you at Lyvefest Davao 2026, as it promises to be a major highlight of this year's Kadayawan festivities. CEA