LYVEFest Davao 2026: Where music, creatives and Davao come together

From Davao to the wider Philippine music scene

LYVEFest also showed that Davao’s music scene does not exist in isolation.

The festival brought together performers with different geographic and musical backgrounds, creating a lineup that connected Davao audiences to a broader Philippine entertainment circuit.

Artists and performers from outside Davao shared the stage with local and regional talents, giving audiences access to sounds and personalities they might otherwise have to travel outside Mindanao to experience.

The inclusion of Ace Ramos, one of the country’s recognized DJs, on Day 2 further demonstrated the festival’s ability to bring national entertainment names to a Davao audience.

Meanwhile, DJs Miko Lim, Julian Rodriguez, Sam Rodriguez and DJ Young kept the second night moving, showing how the modern music industry extends beyond traditional bands and recording artists.

For Davao audiences, this creates an important exchange.

National performers get to experience the city’s audience, while local artists and creatives become part of a larger entertainment environment.

The result is a two-way relationship — one that can help strengthen Davao’s position within the country’s growing music and events circuit.

If Day 1 showcased the diversity of live music, Day 2 demonstrated another major part of today’s entertainment industry: the rise of DJ culture and electronic music experiences.

DJ Miko opened the day’s sets, setting the tone for an evening of music and entertainment at Davao Global Township.

DJ Julian Rodriguez followed, warming up the crowd before DJ Sam Rodriguez continued the momentum.

Later in the evening, DJ Ace Ramos brought his Manila energy to Davao, while DJ Young, who came all the way from Iloilo, added another regional connection to the lineup.

The transition from bands and rappers to DJs also showed the breadth of the festival’s audience.

For audiences accustomed to discovering music through playlists, short-form videos and nightlife culture, the DJ stage provided a different kind of live experience — one built around movement, atmosphere and the collective energy of a crowd.

It reinforced an important point about the Philippine music industry today: the industry is no longer defined only by singers and bands.

DJs, producers, digital creators and online personalities have become increasingly important parts of the entertainment ecosystem.

A city that shows up

Beyond the performers, the audience became part of LYVEFest’s story.

Dabawenyos showed up in numbers throughout the two-day celebration, filling Davao Global Township with groups of friends, young creatives, music fans and festivalgoers.

That audience energy is important to Davao’s growing events scene.

The city’s large and diverse market gives artists a place to build audiences while giving organizers, brands and businesses a viable community to engage with.

Events that combine music, food, lifestyle and digital culture give Dabawenyos another reason to gather — and give local businesses another avenue to connect with the public.

LYVEFest also complemented the wider Kadayawan weekend, adding a contemporary entertainment layer to a festival traditionally associated with thanksgiving, indigenous culture, agriculture, street dancing and the abundance of Davao.

Another defining component of LYVEFest was its Creators Meet, bringing together digital personalities and content creators alongside the music lineup.

The official roster included Ryniel Pineda, Al Moralde, Dianne Luceñara of Davao Food Guide, Karel Kat Lopez, Jewel Padilla, Macy Khloe, Jelli Llorente, Aira Mejorada, Cess Dagpin, Nic Zaballero, Erin Boiser, Joanna Lee, Sunny Lee, Jayson Bangcot, Cassiopeia Gabertan, Denisse Aldrin also known as Boy Pimple, Essachar Birondo, Jade Factura of Davao Nomad, Marco Ho of Bogart The Explorer, and Jinkie Bangcot.

Their presence reflected how festivals are no longer experienced solely through the stage.

For today’s audiences, discovering a festival can happen through TikTok, short-form videos, livestreams, creator recommendations and social media communities.

Bringing creators into the physical festival space allows that digital audience to become part of the actual event.

For Davao’s creative community, it also creates opportunities for local creators to interact with personalities whose audiences extend beyond the city.

More than music

Music was only one part of the LYVEFest experience.

The festival also featured food and beverage merchants, lifestyle booths, interactive brand experiences and a community market, giving attendees reasons to stay beyond individual performances.

Among the event’s partner brands and experiences were foodpanda, Dermo Republiq, Hikari Skin, Simplee Supplements, Pepsi, Sting, Camou For Men and Kamay Ni Nanay, while Hey Market Davao added a local market component to the festival.

For Davao’s small businesses and lifestyle brands, this kind of gathering creates another opportunity to meet consumers in a setting driven by experiences rather than conventional retail.

Davao’s creative scene is getting louder

LYVEFest’s biggest contribution may be its reflection of where Davao’s entertainment scene is heading.

The city has always had artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and creatives. What is changing is the number of platforms where these communities can intersect.

A rapper can share a stage with a band. A DJ from outside the city can perform for a Dabawenyo crowd. A local creator can meet followers in person. A Davao food guide can connect audiences to local businesses. A local market can operate beside national lifestyle brands.

That mixture creates a creative ecosystem rather than simply another concert.

And for Davao, that matters.

The strength of the local audience gives artists a market to grow from, while events provide businesses and creators with opportunities to reach people in person.

A new layer to Kadayawan

Kadayawan has always evolved with the city.

Its roots remain deeply connected to thanksgiving, culture and the celebration of Davao’s communities, but the ways people participate in the festival continue to change.

LYVEFest added another layer to that evolution — one shaped by contemporary music, DJs, digital creators, lifestyle experiences and a generation that consumes culture both online and offline.

The festival became part of the wider Kadayawan weekend not by replacing the traditional celebration, but by adding another expression of what contemporary Davao looks like: young, connected, creative and open to different sounds and experiences.

For LYVEFest, the Davao edition could also serve as a starting point for what comes next.

A return in a future Kadayawan season could build on the strongest elements of this year’s festival: more opportunities for homegrown Bisaya artists, larger spaces for emerging musicians, stronger support for local MSMEs, more creator collaborations and an even wider mix of performers from Davao and other parts of the country.

For Davao, meanwhile, the opportunity is bigger than hosting another annual event.

It is about strengthening the city as a destination for music, creators, culture and creative enterprise.

A successful festival can bring together not only audiences and artists, but also businesses, content creators, event professionals and the wider creative industry.

The beat goes on!

LYVEFest Davao 2026 ended after two days, but the energy it created points to something bigger.

From Bisaya rap to national performers, from live bands to DJs, from homegrown creators to personalities with audiences across the country, the festival brought together different parts of an entertainment industry that is becoming increasingly interconnected.

And perhaps that is the bigger story behind LYVEFest.

Davao is not merely an audience waiting for the next big act to arrive.

It is becoming part of the conversation — as a market, a creative community, a festival destination and a city with an audience ready to show up.

During Kadayawan, that energy was impossible to miss.

The artists came. The DJs played. The creators connected. And Dabawenyos showed up.

For a city whose cultural celebration continues to evolve, LYVEFest may have offered a glimpse of what the next generation of Davao entertainment could look and sound like.

One city. Many sounds. One growing creative scene. GCG