M7.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

Reported Intensities:

None as of writing

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VIII - Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity V - Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, SARANGANI; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs clarified that there is no destructive tsunami threat based on available sea-level data.



"However, earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental," Phivolcs said. RGL