M7.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

(UPDATED) A MAGNITUDE 7.2 earthquake hits Sarangani in Davao Occidental on Friday afternoon, 4:14 p.m., November 17, 2023.
The quake’s epicenter was located 76 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island or Sarangani town in Davao Occidental.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which is tectonic in origin, had a depth of 96 kilometers.
Reported Intensities:
None as of writing
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity VIII - Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity V - Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, SARANGANI; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.
Phivolcs clarified that there is no destructive tsunami threat based on available sea-level data.
"However, earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental," Phivolcs said. RGL