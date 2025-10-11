M7.4 quake off Davao kills 3

A POWERFUL magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, on Friday morning, October 10, shaking large parts of Mindanao and the Visayas, killing at least three people in Davao Region, injuring hundreds, and prompting mass evacuations and temporary tsunami warnings across coastal areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 9:43 a.m., with its epicenter located 62 kilometers southeast of Manay at a depth of 23 kilometers. The tectonic tremor was felt as far as Davao City, General Santos, and parts of Eastern Visayas, registering Intensity 5 in Davao City.

Police reported that an 80-year-old man from Purok 3, Bangoy, Agdao, Davao City, died after being struck by falling concrete during the quake. He was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) but was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:28 a.m.

Lawyer Lovella Tacder, provincial information officer of Davao Oriental, confirmed two additional deaths, one in Mati City and another in Lupon, as of 4:30 p.m., Friday. Details of the incidents were still being verified.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)–Central 911 said it responded to 347 people who fainted or sustained minor injuries. The city government said all patients received prompt medical care and were in stable condition.

In Panabo City, the CDRRMO and City Health Office assisted 10 individuals, including three with injuries and seven who suffered anxiety attacks. In Davao de Oro, students at Lorenzo National School in Mawab sustained minor injuries, while three students fainted at Manat National High School.

Landslides and power cuts

The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro confirmed landslides in Langgawisan, Maragusan, and Gumayan, Pantukan.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said three transmission lines in the Mindanao Grid went down following the quake: the Davao-Toril and Nabunturan-Asuncion 69kV lines, and the Nabunturan-Masara 138kV line, causing temporary power outages in parts of Davao City, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro. NGCP said power transmission in other parts of Mindanao remained stable.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Special Rescue Force Davao City also responded to a chemical spill on the sixth floor of San Pedro College following the quake.

“SRF personnel conducted containment operations to control the chemical spill and prevent further exposure or hazards within the area. The team ensured that proper safety protocols and decontamination procedures were strictly followed to protect students, faculty, and nearby residents,” BFP said in a statement.

Tsunami warning, evacuations

Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning shortly after the quake, urging residents in Davao Oriental, Surigao, Leyte, and Eastern Samar to move to higher ground. The Tandag Sea Level Monitoring Station recorded a minor tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters at 10:20 a.m.

By 1:43 p.m., Phivolcs lifted the warning after confirming that no destructive waves occurred. “This will be the final tsunami information issued for this event,” the agency said.

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDCM) suspended all sea travel in the region during the tsunami advisory. “All ships or watercraft transiting within our area of responsibility are suspended until further notice,” it said.

Government response

The Davao City Government raised its alert status to Red Alert, with all emergency assets prepositioned for possible aftershocks.

City engineers, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), inspected major bridges: Bankerohan, Bolton, Davao River, and San Rafael, and found no structural damage. The bridges were declared safe for public use.

All airports nationwide remain operational. Engr. Rex Obcena, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap)-Davao manager, said.

“Based on our preliminary inspection, there are no visible damages or safety concerns affecting the airport’s structures or air navigation facilities,” Obcena said in a radio interview.

Two incoming Davao flights were temporarily diverted while a minor reflective crack on the runway was checked, but operations have since normalized.

Suspension of classes, work

Several local government units (LGUs) across Davao Region suspended classes and work to prioritize safety assessments.

The City Government of Davao suspended classes in all public and private schools and government offices, except for those providing emergency, health, and security services.

“Private offices and establishments are given the discretion to suspend work or adopt work-from-home arrangements, but are encouraged to do so for the safety and convenience of their employees,” the city said.

The Provincial Government of Davao del Norte, through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Memorandum No. 15, announced that the suspension of work and classes in all public and private institutions will be at the discretion of their respective local chief executives. The memorandum was signed by Governor Edwin Jubahib.

“All Local Government units (LGUs) are hereby directed to conduct inspection and assessment of possible damages in their respective areas of responsibility and report immediately to the PDRRMC Operations Center,” the memorandum order stated.

Tagum City, Panabo City, the Island Garden City of Samal, and Davao de Oro also suspended work and classes.

“All school officials, teachers, and government personnel are directed to coordinate with the Local Building Officials during the inspection of their respective facilities,” Samal Island Information wrote on its Facebook.

Davao Oriental, the province closest to the epicenter, issued Executive Order No. 67, suspending classes and work at all levels and ordering the evacuation of residents in high-risk zones.

“Gihangyo sa probinsyal nga panggamhanan ang tanan nga magpabilin nga kalmado, magmatngon, ug maghulat sa opisyal nga impormasyon gikan sa mga awtoridad (The provincial government urged everyone to remain calm, stay alert, and wait for official information from authorities),”the Davao Oriental government said.

Remain calm

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. directed all government agencies to conduct evacuations, activate communication lines, and coordinate with LGUs.

“To our kababayans in the affected regions, please stay alert and calm. Move to higher ground and stay away from the shore until authorities declare it safe. Follow all instructions from your local disaster councils and barangay officials. Your safety is our top priority,” Marcos said.

Vice President Sara Duterte, through the OVP–Southern Mindanao Satellite Office, assured residents that her team is monitoring the situation and ready to assist LGUs in providing relief.

“We urge those affected by the earthquake to seek psychological first aid to help alleviate anxiety and fear, especially for children who may be more vulnerable,” she said. “It is also important to ensure that Go Emergency Bags are prepared and accessible, in anticipation of possible aftershocks,” she continued.

Understanding the PH Trench

The earthquake originated from the Philippine Trench, a deep oceanic subduction zone off the country’s eastern seaboard. The trench, where the Philippine Sea Plate is forced beneath the Philippine Mobile Belt, generates immense geological pressure that can trigger major quakes.

Running north–south from eastern Mindanao toward Indonesia’s Halmahera Island, it moves at about 3.2 to 5.4 centimeters per year. Shallow earthquakes from this area often produce strong ground shaking and, at times, tsunamis.

Similar quakes struck along the trench in 2012, 2021, and 2023, underscoring the region’s vulnerability within the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

A nation on alert

The Philippines, sitting atop several active faults and subduction zones, experiences hundreds of earthquakes yearly. Just 11 days earlier, a magnitude 6.9 tremor in Cebu killed 74 people and damaged over 70,000 houses.

Phivolcs reminded the public to remain vigilant. “Aftershocks are expected but are not likely to generate new tsunami threats,” it said. RGP, DEF