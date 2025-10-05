Maa flyover progress hits 84%

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) reported that the Maa-Magtuod Flyover project is now 84.3 percent complete.

According to DPWH-Davao, remaining works include the construction of micro piles at the approaches, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls, drainage structures, installation of concrete railings and parapets, reconstruction of the four-lane road with a 300-millimeter thickness, road widening, and installation of solar streetlights.

James Lee Arietta of the DPWH-Davao Planning and Design Division said the flyover will be passable by December 2025. He explained that the current focus is on clearing electrical poles and telecommunications utilities to make way for the bridge approaches. Progress has also been made on the concrete railings, and all ordered materials for the structure have arrived.

"Nakatrabaho na pod mi dira gamay sa road widening so dili po kaayo issue dira nga portion but we are trying our best to negotiate dira nga properties (We’ve also worked a bit on the road widening, so that portion is not too much of an issue, but we’re still negotiating with some property owners in the area)," Arietta said during the Ad Hoc Committee’s report to the City Council on September 30, 2025.

Poles relocated

Arietta reported that 30 poles have already been relocated, with five more remaining. Of the 16 telecommunications utilities, 11 have been transferred.

"Ongoing parin po ang coordination natin with the telcos and Davao Light (Coordination with telcos and Davao Light is still ongoing)," he said.

Mark Ulysses Encarnacion, Engineering Operations Group Head of Davao Light, confirmed DPWH’s report, noting that only five poles remain to be relocated. These are located in areas with Road Right of Way (RROW) issues, particularly near Garden Republic and the Caltex Gasoline Station in Maa.

Councilors express concern

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang expressed concern over the project delays, citing traffic congestion and questioning the use of public funds. He also raised the issue of economic losses and missed opportunities due to the prolonged construction.

In response, Arietta clarified that the project is only “suspended on paper” and that work continues on-site. He said the delays are mainly due to RROW issues and pole relocations.

Dayanghirang urged the DPWH to revisit its plans and provide a written explanation to help the public understand the reasons behind the delay.

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. added that faster pole relocation could have helped move up the project’s completion date, as it has been the main cause of delay.

Arietta reaffirmed that the flyover remains on track to be passable by December 2025, with the widened road sections expected to open by March 2026.

To recall, the 21st Davao City Council formed an Ad Hoc Committee to look into the prolonged delays in the Maa Flyover project. The resolution, authored by Mahipus, designated Councilor Jessica Bonguyan as chair, Councilor Louie John Bonguyan as vice chair, and Councilors Sweet Advincula, Luna Acosta, and Jopet Baluran as members. RGP