Maa-Magtuod Flyover opens

AFTER years of construction delays and public scrutiny, the Ma-a–Magtuod Flyover in Davao City officially opened to the public on Monday, March 2, 2026, offering long-awaited relief to commuters at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The structure, located at the junction of Maa Road and Magtuod along Carlos P. Garcia National Highway (Diversion Road), was formally unveiled during a blessing ceremony on February 28 by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao, marking the completion of a project that faced persistent right-of-way issues and funding challenges.

Stretching approximately 800 meters with four lanes, widened approaches, drainage systems, safety railings, and solar-powered street lights, the flyover allows vehicles to bypass ground-level intersections, easing chronic congestion. Officials and commuters alike expressed optimism that the structure will significantly improve travel times along one of Metro Davao’s key transport routes.

“We are hopeful na dako ning matabang sa kasulbaran sa traffic diria sa Davao City. Dako nato na challenge ang right-of-way so mao tung medyo na-delay gyud ta (We are hopeful that this will greatly help in solving the traffic problem here in Davao City. The right-of-way has been a major challenge for us, which is why the project was somewhat delayed),” said DPWH-Davao Spokesperson Dean Ortiz. He clarified that although the flyover is now open, work remains on widening access roads on both ends of the bridge.

“Wala pa gyud ta na-kompleto kay part sa atoang proyekto man gud is pag-restore sa dalan nga gikaon sa tulay so duna pa tay widening roads (We have not yet fully completed it because part of our project is to restore the road that was affected by the bridge, so we still have road widening to do),” Ortiz said, noting that all steel railings had been tightened and finishing touches applied prior to opening.

To complement the new flyover, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) implemented new traffic regulations to ensure smoother vehicle flow.

Extra-heavy vehicles are prohibited during peak hours (Monday to Friday, 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.).

Left turns are prohibited when exiting Davao Christian High School, while regulated left turns are allowed for vehicles entering the school from the flyover during the same hours.

Vehicles from Maa Road heading toward the school or southbound C.P. Garcia Highway must follow designated U-turn routes, and vehicles from Magtuod Road heading northbound are also instructed to turn right and make U-turns ahead.

Traffic enforcers and signage have been deployed to guide motorists.

Political tensions and public controversy erupted during the flyover’s protracted construction.

In mid‑2025, a large tarpaulin was posted near the site accusing the national government under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and then House Speaker Martin Romualdez of political interference, withholding funds, and slow action by the DPWH.

DPWH officials quickly dismissed the allegations as false and misleading, clarifying that the project was fully funded since 2022 and that delays were primarily due to right-of-way issues and utility relocations, not political obstruction.

Supporters highlighted the groundwork laid by the Duterte administration’s infrastructure initiatives, while critics argued the timeline exposed lingering bureaucratic hurdles.

As late as December 2025, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) had projected the flyover would be completed before the end of the year.

During a year-end Business Forum at NCCC Victoria Plaza on December 5, MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso Magno said the project faced delays due to right-of-way issues, including acquiring mortgaged properties and relocating utility poles.

Magno added that contractors were hopeful the remaining components could be finished before year-end. The flyover, however, officially opened only in March 2026.

Meanwhile, the 21st Davao City Council helped accelerate completion by forming an Ad Hoc Committee in August 2025 to coordinate with DPWH, utility firms, and other stakeholders to resolve right-of-way and coordination challenges.

To recall, construction originally began in 2021.