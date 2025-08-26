Mabanglo backs police, welcomes new chief

DAVAO de Oro Governor Raul G. Mabanglo reaffirmed his full support for the province’s police force during the turnover of leadership at the Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office (DDPPO) in Nabunturan on August 25, 2025.

In his keynote address, Mabanglo highlighted the crucial role of the police in keeping communities safe and supporting local development.

“The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro will always stand beside our police force and help them in their mission to protect our people and our province,” he said.

The ceremony marked the assumption of Police Colonel Cesario D. Dukiling Jr. as the new provincial director, succeeding Police Colonel Antonio D. Alberio Jr.

Provincial officials, PNP personnel, and community stakeholders joined the event.

The program opened with Foyer Honors for Mabanglo, followed by remarks from PLTCOL Gilbert T. Papa, deputy provincial director for administration, who commended the dedication of police officers.

PCOL Julius E. Silagan, chief of the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division of PRO-Davao, then read the official designation order, which was formalized through the signing of the Assumption of Office document.

In his acceptance speech, Dukiling vowed transparent and resilient leadership, committing to safeguarding Davao de Oro’s peace and progress.

“As I assume this responsibility, I pledge to lead with transparency, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to the principles that define our profession. Together, let us continue to write a chapter of excellence for Davao de Oro—one marked by peace, security, and shared progress,” he said.

Mabanglo encouraged the police to stay true to their oath of service, enforcing the law without fear or favor. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the provincial government and the police in addressing security challenges.

The smooth transition of leadership, officials noted, reflects the PNP’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement and deepening community partnerships under Dukiling’s command. DEF