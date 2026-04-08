Mabanglo is ‘Governor of the Year’ in Nation Builders Award

DAVAO de Oro Governor Raul Gorospe Mabanglo has been recognized as Honorary Governor of the Year in the 10th Nation Builders and MOSLIV Awards.

The awarding rites are slated on April 22, 2026 at the Okada Grand Ballroom, Manila.

The organizing body announced that the award is given to individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership, commitment to public service, and significant contributions to nation-building and community development.

Mabanglo was cited for his dedication to advancing the welfare of his constituents and fostering sustainable progress within the province.

Organizers highlighted that the recognition reflects not only his governance achievements but also his continued efforts to inspire leadership and civic responsibility.

The annual Nation Builders and MOSLIV Awards celebrates outstanding public servants, leaders, and changemakers across the country who make meaningful impacts in their respective fields. PR