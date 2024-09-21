Macaneras endures cramps, finishes 3rd at 2024 Asia Trail Master Championship

Former Brokenshire College of Davao (BCD) standout Arnie Macaneras secured third place for the Philippines in the recently concluded 2024 Asia Trail Master Championship in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, despite experiencing leg cramps during the final five kilometers of the race.

Hong Kong’s Jeff Campbell claimed the title, while Japan’s Hisashi Kitamura finished second.

"Akong gusto makuha ang first place place pero naabtan nako'g bikog sa paa og bagtak sa last five kilometers (I was aiming for first place, but I got cramps in my foot and calf during the last five kilometers)," the 32-year-old Digos City native said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

Still, Macaneras expressed satisfaction that he completed the race safely.

The Asia Trail Master Facebook page described the race as “fantastic” with a “thrilling finale” in the last 10 kilometers uphill to Perkasa Hotel.

Kitamura, who trailed by about 30 minutes, made a strong push but couldn’t catch Campbell. Initially, Macaneras seemed poised to close in on Campbell, but cramps altered the outcome, leaving him to finish third.

For Kitamura, it marked his fourth second-place finish in TMBT, while Campbell celebrated his first ATM Championship title, securing his ninth race victory in the series.

Macaneras, the 2022 ATM champion in Davao City, said the trail was "super challenging," especially as it was his first time at the venue.

He added, “Dili nako masabtan ang kainit ug bugnaw sa panahon lalo na short lang akong travel gikan sa PH (I couldn’t quite adjust to the fluctuating hot and cold weather, especially since my travel from the Philippines was brief)."

In a Facebook post, Macaneras shared: "Thrilled to have bagged 3rd place at the Asia Trail Master Championship in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia! Grateful for the challenge and honored to have run alongside some of the strongest runners across Asia. I ran my heart out on this and gave it all. Thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey, especially my family. Thank you also for all your good luck and congratulatory messages, I appreciate you all."

He also advocated for support for Mindanao’s trail runners, many of whom have great potential but lack the resources to compete in tournaments.

Macaneras, a Philtra national team member, covered his trip allowance, with his plane ticket and registration fee sponsored. MLSA