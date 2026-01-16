Maco bares brgys with compliant GAD plan, budget

THE Municipal Government of Maco, through the Gender and Development Resource and Coordinating Office (GADRCO), announces the updated list of barangays whose FY 2026 Gender and Development (GAD) Plan and Budget (GPB) have been reviewed and found compliant.

As of the present, 34 out of 37 barangays (91.89%) in the municipality have successfully complied and have been endorsed, demonstrating significant progress and strong

commitment toward gender-responsive, inclusive, and accountable local governance.

The following are the barangays whose GAD Plan and Budget (GPB) for FY 2026 have been reviewed and found compliant: Anibongan, Anislagan, Binuangan, Bucana, Calabcab, Concepcion, Dumlan, Elizalde, Pangi, Hijo, Kimbunan, Langgam, Lapu-Lapu, Libay-libay, Limbo, Lumotob, Magangit, Malamodao, Manipongol, Mapang, Masara, New Asturias, Panibasan, Panoranc, Poblacion, San Roque, Sangab, Taglawig, Maninit, New Leyte, New Visayas, Panangan, Tagbaros, Teresa.

The GPB of these barangays has officially been endorsed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) by the Maco GAD Resource and Coordinating Office. PR