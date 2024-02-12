Maco exec denies viral claim of infant rescue

AN OFFICIAL from the Incident Command Post (ICP) in Maco, Davao de Oro, clarified that the viral claim of a two-month-old infant surviving the landslide is false.

Engr. Ariel Capoy, speaking during Budyong Online on Saturday morning, February 10, 2024, explained that the baby was not rescued from the rubble but was a medical case.

“Ang nag post non na may nag rescue na bata…na correct na po iyon. Ano talaga hindi siya na rescue but he is one of the injured, patient kasi nade-dehydrate na siya (The one who posted about the child, that has been corrected. It wasn't a rescue; rather, the baby was an injured patient who was already dehydrated),” he said.

The father of the baby sought assistance from medical personnel, making it a medical case rather than a rescue.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) also clarified in their post that the two-month-old infant was suffering from severe diarrhea. The PRC team attended to the child after he asked for help for his child.

This was also the same day that the three-year-old girl, who survived for nearly three days buried alive in the landslide incident, was rescued by the PRC personnel.

On the same day, the PRC personnel successfully rescued a three-year-old girl who had been buried alive for nearly three days in the landslide incident.

The girl was promptly taken to Doctors Community Hospital in Mawab, Davao de Oro, by the PRC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team at 7:45 in the morning on Friday, February 9, 2024. RGP