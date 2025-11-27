Madayaw!: Bringing Davao best commodities to Manila

IN ITS bid to spotlight Davao Region’s strongest homegrown products and attract new investors, the Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) is rolling out the inaugural “Madayaw! The Davao Region Trade Fair” at Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong City from December 4 to 7.

The initiative marks a strategic push to bring the region’s best commodities into a premier Manila retail hub while courting a wider network of buyers.

DTI-Davao Business Development and Promotions chief Arriel Nengasca said the four-day showcase will gather 27 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), presenting some of the region’s most competitive products, including cacao, coffee, and coconut-based goods, alongside non-food crafts such as textiles, woven pieces, and artisanal handicrafts.

The agency is eyeing P5 million in direct sales, while also positioning the fair as a meeting ground for foreign and institutional buyers scouting new supply sources.

According to Nengasca, the goal is not only to increase market visibility in Manila but to open export pathways for SMEs and that scaling Davao’s enterprises requires consistently linking them to stable, higher-value markets.

Davao’s strong agricultural backbone

Davao Region’s expanding presence in national trade fairs is rooted in its solid agricultural base. Known for rich volcanic soil, consistent rainfall, and vast highland farming areas, the region is recognized as one of the country’s top producers of cacao, premium coffee, bananas, coconuts, and high-value crops.

Its coffee sector, particularly in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and the highlands of BuDa and Mount Apo has gained national attention for producing Arabica and Robusta varieties that consistently win in national quality competitions. The ideal climate and elevation create optimal growing conditions, contributing to the region’s reputation as one of the country’s emerging coffee capitals.

Meanwhile, Davao’s cacao continues to dominate the national supply, powering award-winning craft chocolate brands that have garnered global recognition.

This agricultural abundance has enabled local SMEs to produce globally competitive products, making the region a natural target for investors looking to tap into raw materials, specialty exports, and sustainable agribusiness ventures.

Annual push for bigger trade promotion

Given the interest the initiative has attracted, Nengasca said the Madayaw! The Trade Fair is set to become an annual event, with future editions envisioned to occupy larger venues and carry an even wider roster of products from across Davao Region.

The launch will feature an opening program led by DTI officials and representatives from the City Government of Davao, followed by activities including a fashion show, live chocolate-making demonstrations, and curated product presentations aimed at both consumers and potential investors.

As Davao leverages its agricultural strengths and growing creative sector, DTI-Davao hopes the Manila market, and prospective global buyers will take notice of the region’s potential not just as a production hub, but as a long-term investment destination. DEF