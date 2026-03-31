Madria takes helm of DCPO

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) installed Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria as its new city director on March 30, 2026, marking a leadership transition focused on discipline, operational efficiency, and public safety.

Madria replaced outgoing acting city director Police Colonel Mannan C. Muarip during a turnover of command ceremony at Sandigan Hall. Police Brigadier Leon Victor Z. Rosete, regional director of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), presided over the event attended by police personnel, local officials, and stakeholders.

The ceremony included the reading of designation and termination orders, the signing of relinquishment and assumption documents, and the turnover of command and office property inventory. Officials also awarded Muarip in recognition of his service, while local government representatives expressed support for Madria.

In his first statement, Madria outlined a calibrated leadership approach, including a performance-based evaluation system for police commanders. He confirmed bringing in a core team to support his transition, but ruled out an immediate large-scale reshuffle.

“I have personnel coming with me,” Madria said.

He introduced a “90:10” deployment framework, directing station commanders to deploy 90 percent of personnel on the ground to act as an “active shield” against criminality, particularly illegal drugs and terrorism, while 10 percent handle administrative functions.

Madria said station commanders will remain in their posts, with tenure based on performance and conduct.

He also convened his first command conference with key officials, including the command group, staff officers, station commanders, and support unit heads, to align priorities and assess operational challenges.

Unit heads presented updates on their areas of responsibility, giving Madria an overview of the city’s peace and order situation.

Madria assured officers of institutional support and ordered all units to intensify anti-criminality efforts. He emphasized proactive policing to sustain Davao City’s security amid evolving threats.

The DCPO said the conference reaffirmed its commitment to community-oriented policing, with a focus on visibility, rapid response, and coordination.

“The change of command signifies not only a transition in leadership but also the continuity of service, discipline, and commitment to the mandate of maintaining peace and order in Davao City,” the DCPO said.

Madria’s installation comes as police continue operations against illegal drugs, terrorism, and other crimes while maintaining routine law enforcement in the city. DEF