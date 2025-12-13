Magallanes elem school, LCM Vanguardz Brigade win Banda Dasig 2025

THE streets of Davao City came alive with music, color, and joyful energy as Pasko Fiesta 2025 unfolded with the much-awaited Parada sa Pasko and Banda Dasig 2025.

Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, in a message read by City Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, underscored that the Pasko Fiesta 2025 celebration is not only a showcase of Dabawenyo talent but also a reminder of the true essence of the holiday season, which is strength and unity.

“As we celebrate Pasko Fiesta 2025, may tonight remind us of the true essence of the Holiday season, kadasig ug panaghiusa let this celebration also inspire us to share kindness, extend compassion and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Dabawenyo community. May this Banda Dasig og Parada sa Pasko further uplift, unify, and inspire us as we continue to build a city that thrives in harmony and shared purpose,” he said.

The Banda Dasig 2025 competition highlighted the musical discipline and creativity of both young and seasoned performers, with a total of 27 contingents for the Elementary School category and 18 contingents for the Open Category.

In the school-based elementary category, Magallanes Elementary School Drum and Lyre Corps emerged as champion, followed by Vicente Hizon Sr. Elementary School Drum and Lyre Corps in second place and Don Juan dela Cruz Central Elementary School Blue Phoenix Drum and Bell Corps in third.

Magallanes also swept special awards for Best Conductor, Best Music, and Best Color Guard, while Vicente Hizon Sr. earned recognition for Best in Lighting and Artistic Design.

In the open category, the LCM Vanguardz Brigade claimed first place and the Best Music award.

The DMMA Marching Band secured second place and Best Conductor, while Carmen National High School Marching Band took third place, along with Best in Lighting and Artistic Design and Best Color Guard.

Winners received cash prizes and trophies, with the grand winner awarded P250,000, the second place P150,000, third place P100,000, and consolation prizes of P25,000 each. Special awards also carried an additional P25,000 each.

The Parada sa Pasko Fiesta 2025 also lit up the streets with dazzling floats and creative performances with Erwin and Co. Production’s “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” float declared the grand winner, earning P450,000 and a trophy.

Albert Miano’s “Pasko sa Pamilyang Dabawenyo” took the second place with P250,000 and a trophy, while SK Riverside “Byaheng Paskong Dabawenyo” secured the third place with P150,000 and a trophy. Seven consolation prizes of P50,000 each were also awarded. CIO