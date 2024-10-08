Maglana seeks congressional seat anew

PROMINENT environment advocate and non-government organization (NGO) worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana is seeking a congressional seat once again after her unsuccessful bid in the 2022 elections.

In a media interview, Maglana described the upcoming 2025 elections as “a battle of Davao’s elite families and a proxy war.” She underscored the need to end the dominance of political dynasties and long-term family control over public office.

“Marami ring panahon na pare-pareho ang apelyido ng mga nasa Kongreso sa ating mga distrito. Sa District 1, naka-18 years din ang mga Nograles from 2001 to 2019 bago inukopa ng mga Duterte; sa District 2, 33 years nang Garcia mula 1992 to 2025. At sa District 3, nagpalit mula sa mga Lopez na 15 years ding nakaupo hanggang naging mga Ungab na 18 years na from 2007 to 2025. Daghan sa ato gisum-olan na pero hangtud lang sa bagutbot (There have been long periods when the same surnames dominated Congress in our districts. In District 1, the Nograles family held the seat for 18 years, from 2001 to 2019, before the Dutertes took over. In District 2, the Garcia family has been in power for 33 years, from 1992 to 2025. In District 3, the Lopez family held the seat for 15 years before the Ungab family took over for 18 years, from 2007 to 2025. Many of us are tired of this, but it seems we are still stuck),” Maglana said.

According to Maglana, Davao City struggles to find new candidates for public service. She pointed out that since 1988, the city has had the same surname—Duterte—as its mayor for 34 years, with the next election approaching in 2025.

"On the surface parang labanan ito ng kampong mga Duterte versus kampo ng mga Nograles, Garcia, at Lopez. Pero alam din natin na ang political reconfigurations na nagaganap ay paghahanda sa showdown ng mga Duterte at Marcos sa 2028 (On the surface, it seems like a battle between the Duterte camp and the Nograles, Garcia, and Lopez families. However, we also recognize that the political reconfigurations happening now are preparing for a showdown between the Duterte and Marcos families in 2028),” Maglana added.

Maglana acknowledged the efforts of others working to provide options for the people of Davao but expressed feeling trapped under a "political glass ceiling," a barrier suggesting that they should remain limited and follow the desires of a few powerful families.

She emphasized that their political rights to choose and be chosen, as well as democracy itself, are being controlled by a select few.

Maglana also highlighted that issues in Davao City are intensifying, including flooding, traffic, unemployment, poverty, inflation, rising fuel prices, corruption, and the persistent problem of illegal drugs.

She noted that residents are acutely aware of these problems, which are also reflected in a series of citywide social surveys conducted by Ateneo de Davao University.

Maglana emphasized the need to break free from political constraints, urging the community to shatter existing political glass ceilings. She called for a new generation of leaders— women and men—who would be supported and held accountable by citizens of diverse ages, ethnicities, abilities, and orientations. Together, they could work towards building a progressive Davao and the Philippines for the 21st century.

Maglana will face incumbent First District Representative Paolo Duterte, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Atty. Margarita "Atty. Migs" B. Nograles, and two other candidates. AJA