Magnitude 7.1 quake monitored off Sultan Kudarat coastal town

COTABATO CITY -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake agitated the waters off the coastal town of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The latest earthquake bulletin released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) indicated that the epicenter was located some 133 kilometers southwest off the coast of Palimbang, with a depth of 722 kilometers.

Reported intensities of the quake, which was tectonic in origin, were felt at Intensity IV in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and Intensity III – Mati City, Davao Oriental, and Glan, Sarangani.

Intensity II was also experienced in Maragusan, Davao de Oro; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Libungan and Tulunan, Cotabato; Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato; and General Santos City.

The temblor was also felt at Intensity I in Davao City; Tantangan in South Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs, meanwhile, recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity III - Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; Matalam, Cotabato; City of Cotabato

Intensity I - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani; T'Boli, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake.

On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

No damage is expected from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, but aftershocks are likely, Phivolcs said. (PNA)