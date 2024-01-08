Magnitude 6.7 quake rocks DavOcc island

(UPDATED) A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental on Tuesday, January 9 at 4:48 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs earlier reported that the quake that struck the area was at magnitude 7.1

Phivolcs reported that the quake of tectonic origin hit 183 kilometers (km) southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani Island. It had a depth of 94 km.

Intensity IV was felt at Glan, Malungon, and Kiamba in Sarangani while Intensity III was felt in General Santos City; Koronadal City, Tupi, Polomolok, and T'boli in South Cotabato; Alabel, and Malapatan in Sarangani; and Matalam, Cotabato.

Intensity II was felt in Tampakan, Tantangan, Banga, Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah, and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Zamboanga City; Maitum in Sarangani; Kidapawan City, Makilala, M'lang, Pigcawayan, Tulunan, and Kabacan in Cotabato; and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat, while Intensity I was felt at Cagayan de Oro City; Maasim in Sarangani; Arakan in Cotabato; and Isulan, SULTAN Kudarat.

Phivolcs also recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV- Malungon, Alabel, Kiamba, and Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III- Koronadal City, Tupi, and T'boli in South Cotabato; Malapatan, Sarangani;

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Digos City, Davao del Sur; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II- Banga, Norala, Lake Sebu, Santo Niño, Tantangan, and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Maitum, and Malungon in Sarangani; Columbio, President Quirino,

Lambayong, Lebak, and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat; Davao City; Magsaysay, and

Matanao in Davao del Sur; Zamboanga City; San Fernando, Bukidnon; and Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Intensity I - Malaybalay, Kadilingan, and Kalilangan in Bukidnon; Banisilan, Carmen,

Magpet, and President Roxas in Cotabato; Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; Bagumbayan

and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat; and Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur.

Phivolcs said that there is no destructive tsunami threat based on available sea-level data following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

