Magnitudes 6.5, 5 quakes jolt Surigao Sur, Davao Oriental

MANILA – Earthquakes with magnitudes 6.5 and 5 jolted Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, respectively, on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In Surigao, the tectonic quake struck 67 km. northeast of the municipality of Lingig at 6:23 a.m.

The quake was 10 km. deep.

As of 7:05 a.m., Phivolcs said Intensity V was felt in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It added that there is no tsunami threat but aftershocks are likely. Structural damage, on the other hand, is not expected.

Meanwhile, the magnitude 5 quake struck 90 km. northeast of Baganga at 6:45 a.m.

It was also 10 km. deep.

There were no reported intensities, as well as instrumental intensities as of writing, but Phivolcs warned that aftershocks are also likely from this earthquake.

Damage is also not expected, Phivolcs said. (PNA)