Magno assumes MinDA chair amid controversy

In a media interview on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024, at the Prycetower in Bajada, Davao City, Magno addressed concerns about his appointment. He explained that due to questions surrounding his new role as chair of MinDA, he delivered the required documents to ensure his appointment would follow the proper process.

"So kasama po sa responsibilidad ko magtrabaho bilang chair. Alam ko naman na meron pang, nabasa niyo naman meron pang mga questions sa aking appointments (As part of my responsibilities as chair, I know there have been questions about my appointment)," he said. "So I came here to submit the necessary letters and documents."

"Sinubmit po natin ngayon, para malagay sa tamang proseso yung pagkaupo natin bilang liderato so being appointed as the chair will undergo the right process (We submitted the documents today to ensure that my appointment as chair undergoes the correct procedure)," Magno said.

Regarding Maria Belen “Mabel” Acosta, the former chair of MinDA, and her plans to pursue legal action following the unexpected termination of her six-year tenure, Magno acknowledged her right to seek legal remedies.

However, he emphasized his duty to adhere to his current appointment and maintained that his actions were not personal.

"Karapatan ni Secretary Mabel Acosta to seek legal remedies as she states sinabi niya sa kaniyang statement (Secretary Mabel Acosta has the right to seek legal remedies, as she mentioned in her statement)," he said, adding that he is committed to fulfilling his role as chair.

Meanwhile, Acosta confirmed in a text message that she had not stepped down as chair of MinDA and was still working in her office.

"Di naman ako nag step down (I did not step down). I’m still working here in my office," she said.

Previously, Acosta posted on Facebook that the position of secretary and chairperson of MinDA was not vacant and that her term was supposed to end in January 2028.

However, on May 13, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos appointed Magno as the new chair of the agency.

In a letter addressed to Acosta dated May 22, 2024, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin informed her that she had been terminated from her position effective May 21. Bersamin stated that Magno's appointment was "legal and valid" and that President Marcos removed Acosta from her post due to a "loss of trust and confidence" in her. RGP



