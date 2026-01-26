Maguindanao del Sur mayor safe after ambush

SHARIFF Aguak Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Datu Akmad Mitra Ampatuan is in good condition and uninjured following a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) ambush on his vehicle on January 25, 2026, in Barangay Mother Poblacion. The incident was his fourth assassination attempt to date.

According to PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) spokesperson Police Captain Steffi Salungit, the mayor was not harmed during the attack because he was riding an armored, bulletproof black Toyota Land Cruiser that absorbed the impact of the explosion. However, two of the mayor’s security personnel were hit on the left side of the abdomen and were immediately given medical attention. Police said both are now in stable and good condition.

“Si mayor okay po siya ngayon, yung dalawang securities niya nasa hospital din po, both may tama sa left side ng abdomen. As reported, wala po injuries si Mayor,” Salungit said in a radio interview, January 25.

Based on the initial reports from the Bangsamoro authorities, the attackers fired an RPG from a gray mini-van. The ambush triggered a hot pursuit operation, resulting in the death of three suspects and their identities are still being verified as part of the ongoing investigation. Following the incident, units across Maguindanao del Sur have been placed on heightened alert status to prevent possible follow-up attacks and ensure public safety.

Political hotspot

Shariff Aguak has long been regarded as a political hotspot in Maguindanao del Sur, as it previously served as the provincial capital and continues to be a key center of political power in the region. The town has been shaped by entrenched clan-based politics, intense competition for leadership, and a long history of election-related violence.

Authorities have noted that the presence of armed groups and the proliferation of loose firearms further heighten tensions, particularly during politically sensitive periods.

Mayor Ampatuan has survived several ambushes over the years, following a previous incident in 2014 and a December 24, 2019 attack when he was still vice mayor, which left two of his personnel and both drivers dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. He survived as he was driving the vehicle, and the gunfire was concentrated on the passenger seats.

On August 14, 2023, Ampatuan was again ambushed by gunmen using high-caliber firearms, sustaining a shoulder injury while his bodyguard was killed. HEILEY SEIRA ARSENIO, UIC INTERN