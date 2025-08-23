Mahipus eyes institutionalization of city’s biz, entrep startup program

DAVAO City Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. has proposed the institutionalization of a Business Startup and Entrepreneurship Assistance Program in the city.

Mahipus, who serves as the assistant floor leader and chairperson of the Committee on Socialized Housing Projects, said that institutionalizing the program would not only support the growth of new businesses in the city but also lay the groundwork to establish Davao as a hub of innovation in business and entrepreneurship.

“Let us not only teach our people how to fish — let us give them the nets, the boats, and the open seas where their business may sail, grow, and bring abundance back to Davao City,” he said during his privilege speech on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Mahipus explained that at the center of the program would be the Davao City Entrepreneurship Assistance Center, which will serve as a one-stop shop for startups. He said the center would facilitate business registration, permits, and licensing.

It would also serve as a hub for mentoring, training, and market linkage programs; a bridge to access credit facilities, grants, and government incentives; and a support system that integrates academic institutions, private sector partners, and local government resources.

The councilor emphasized that by institutionalizing this program, Davao City would become a place where creativity is nurtured, enterprise is sustained, and opportunities are multiplied.

Mahipus also said that with this proposal, a review and revisiting of the city’s existing programs related to entrepreneurship, startups, and innovation is needed.

He said, by amending these, the local government unit (LGU) could harmonize and strengthen the city’s initiatives to ensure they are aligned with and responsive to the needs of Dabawenyos.

He also cited several national laws related to the proposed ordinance, including the Philippine Innovation Act, the Innovative Startup Act, and the Special Economic Zone Act. All these laws can be consolidated with local legislation and programs designed for Dabawenyos.

He then moved to have his privilege speech referred jointly to the Oversight Committee, Committee on Information and Communication Technology, Committee on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Committee on Finance, Ways, and Means, and the Committee on Science and Technology. RGP