Mahipus opposes DCWD supplying water outside Davao City

A LOCAL lawmaker proposed a resolution objecting the exportation, allocation, and distribution of water outside Davao City.

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus expressed in his privilege speech during the regular session at Sangguniang Panglungsod on May 26, 2026, that the jurisdiction of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) is only inside the city and should operate autonomously based on the Presidential Decree No. 198.

“This representation recognizes that under Presidential Decree No. 198, the Davao City Water District possesses a distinct juridical personality and operational autonomy as a government-owned water utility entity. We recognize that water districts may pursue public utility objectives subject to applicable laws, regulatory approvals, and Intergovernmental arrangements. We likewise recognize that access to potable water is a legitimate public concern extending beyond political boundaries,” Mahipus said.

He also added that there are impacts that can affect the needs of Dabawenyos once the interjurisdictional system is established.

Moreover, he clearly stated that regional cooperation can be useful under the right conditions, but it must not compromise the long-term safety of the residents.

“This representation is not declaring absolute opposition to regional cooperation. Inter-LGU cooperation may indeed become beneficial and necessary under proper conditions. But cooperation must never come at the expense of the long-term security of Davao City Residents,” the councilor added.

Mahipus emphasizes the reason for the proposed resolution, stating that DCWD must prioritize long-term water security and being the first priority in water access for the Davao City residents.

Mahipus also calls for a Water Security and Sustainability Study that they must conduct to further evaluate the sustainability of water in the city before sharing it outside the city.

The councilor pointed out that taking action is a legitimate exercise of the city's obligation to protect the citizens.

“This representation further emphasizes that the protection, allocation, and sustainable management of water resources directly affect public health; environmental protection, disaster resilience, urban sustainability, economic stability, and the general welfare of the people of Davao City,” he said.

On May 6, 2026, DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod stated that they were presented with an opportunity to supply water to the Island Garden of Samal (Igacos) even before the construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project has been finished. JERRY SERO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN