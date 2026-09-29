MAIFIP Program eases medical cost burden for struggling families

THE Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) program continues to serve as a lifeline for Filipinos who cannot afford costly medical treatments, as shared by beneficiaries during interviews with PIA-XI.

This initiative is in line with the healthcare agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ensuring accessible medical services for vulnerable communities in the Philippines.

Maria Felezarte, 55 years old, was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in November 2025. As a laundrywoman, Felazarte said she could not afford her medication.

Traveling to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) from General Santos City, she shared that the MAIFIP program saved her from paying P360,000 worth of fees for laboratories, CT Scans, and other procedures.

She also expressed her deep gratitude to the government for helping people like her who cannot afford medication.

“Dako kaayo ko’g pasalamat, kay kapareha nako nga labandera lang, dili man gyud nako ma-afford. Dako kaayo nakong pasalamat, especially satong gobyerno,” she said.

(I am so deeply grateful, because as a simple laundry worker like me, I really couldn’t afford it. I am very thankful, especially to our government.)

Another beneficiary, Zenaida Falcon from Agdao, also shared her experience in availing MAIFIP. Lining up at the Center Institute of SPMC, Falcon said her medications cost more than P30,000.

Living alone after her husband’s death, she survives by selling goods and admitted she could not afford her medication.

“Salamat kayo [sa government] dili na kaayo ko maglisod [magbayad],” she said.

(Thank you so much to the government, I won’t struggle to pay for the fees anymore.)

What is MAIFIP?

According to Department of Health Region XI (DOH-XI) Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta Herundina Maria Victoria N. Gamolo, MAIFIP provides medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients.

“So it is a program na ang goal is makatulong sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailang ng financial assistance dahil sila ay nagkasakit at paglabas ng hospital medyo malaki ang bill, so hindi kakayanin kung sila lang ang magbabayad, kahit na they are PhilHealth members,” she explained.

(This program is designed to provide financial assistance to citizens who face substantial medical expenses upon hospital discharge, which remain unaffordable despite their PhilHealth coverage.)

Dr. Gamolo reported that the Davao Region received P1.1 billion for hospitals, with DOH hospitals including Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC), and Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital (DOPH) receiving P42.5 million, and LGU hospitals receiving P155.9 million. The remaining amount will be allocated to private hospitals.

To streamline claims, DOH-XI is adopting the electronic MAIFIP system, which is also available in four LGU hospitals: Montevista, Laak, Pantukan, and Maragusan.

She also said that payments are targeted within 12 working days, provided documents are complete.

“Basta kompleto lang talaga yung documents, kasi ang reason na nade-delay yung bayad ay kulang yung sine-submit na documents,” she said.

(As long as the documents are completely provided, payments will not be delayed, as missing supporting documents are the primary cause of payment processing delays.)

Dr. Gamolo also clarified that there is no fixed cap on the maximum benefit amount a patient can receive. Instead, MAIFIP covers the remaining out-of-pocket medical balance after PhilHealth and other discounts are applied. PIA DAVAO