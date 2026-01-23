Maisug slams HOR for refusal to accept impeachment complaints vs PBBM

THE Hakbang ng Maisug movement has strongly condemned the House of Representatives’ refusal on Thursday to accept two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., calling the turn of events an affront to constitutional rights and democratic procedure.

In a statement released Friday, January 23, 2026, the group denounced the House’s explanation that the complaints were not received due to the absence of House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil, who was abroad attending an official engagement in Taiwan.

The complaints were filed on January 22, 2026, by separate blocs pushing for the president’s removal from office.

Hakbang ng Maisug characterized the reason given as “flimsy” and “an insult to the sensibilities of the Filipino people,” asserting that the absence of the secretary general should not bar the formal receipt of complaints.

The group argued that House impeachment rules require only that complaints be submitted to the Office of the Secretary General (OSG), not necessarily received personally by Garafil.

“It being a mere ministerial function, any staff of the Office of the Secretary-General can formally receive impeachment cases,” the statement reads, accusing the House leadership of selectively privileging one complaint over others. Hakbang noted that Garafil had received an earlier impeachment complaint the day before, without issue.

Impeachment complaints vs PBBM

Two separate groups attempted to lodge impeachment complaints against Marcos on Thursday, one backed by progressive organizations and lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc, and another led by former officials and lawyers critical of the administration. Both were not accepted by the OSG because Garafil was not present.

Critics argue this contravenes long-standing House rules and constitutional mechanisms for accountability.

The first impeachment complaint against Marcos was filed earlier on January 19 by lawyer Andre de Jesus and has since been transmitted by the OSG to the Office of the Speaker, Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, initiating the formal process under the Constitution.

Groups filing the fresh complaints have accused Marcos of acts including betrayal of public trust related to flood control projects and alleged misuse of budgetary powers, among other alleged impeachable offenses.

Government response

Malacañang has maintained that President Marcos has not committed any impeachable offense, emphasizing that allegations against him must be proven with evidence. Palace officials underscored the President’s confidence in the integrity of the democratic process and his belief that he has upheld the law.

Hakbang ng Maisug’s stance

In its statement, Hakbang ng Maisug criticized what it sees as a pattern of abuse and erosion of institutions under the Marcos administration. While the group reiterated its support for constitutional accountability, it also expressed frustration with the refusal to advance the impeachment process:

“This administration has no qualms about disregarding legal procedures and violating Constitutional rights just to remain in office,” the statement said.

The civic movement reiterated its commitments to transparency, accountability, and the protection of democratic rights, and called on Filipinos to stay vigilant amid what it described as a deteriorating political and economic climate.

What’s next

With Congress slated to resume sessions on January 26, 2026, lawmakers and civic groups are preparing to revisit the filing and formal reception of impeachment complaints. Whether the first complaint already lodged will proceed to referral by the House justice committee, and how additional complaints will be treated, remains a developing story.

Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the President may be impeached for culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.

Any citizen may file an impeachment complaint, provided it is endorsed by a House member or supported by a verified resolution. Once formally received by the House, the complaint must be included in the Order of Business within 10 session days and referred to the House Committee on Justice, which determines whether it is sufficient in form and substance.

If at least one-third of all House members vote to affirm the complaint, it is transmitted to the Senate, which convenes as an impeachment court. A two-thirds vote of all senators is required for conviction. The Constitution also limits impeachment proceedings against the same official to once per year. DEF