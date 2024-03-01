Major plot twists in Abs-Cbn Studios’ primetime shows

ABS-CBN Studios' primetime shows are ushering in major plot twists in their stories, with “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” at the forefront as it celebrates a new chapter for its first anniversary. These shows are available to watch every night on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.
“” dropped an action-packed for the series’ exciting new chapter featuring mind-blowing revelations and new characters who will cross paths with Tanggol (Coco Martin) such as Tessie Tomas, Jaime Fabregas, Nonie Buencamino, Malou Crisologo, Elijah Canlas, Ara Davao, Dan Alvaro, Renz Fernandez, and Yce Navarro.
Coco also leads the cast in celebrating the show’s milestone with the Filipinos in a series of thanksgiving events via a motorcade across different areas in the country, with the next stop happening in Baguio this March 2, and going house-to-house to interact with fans.
Meanwhile, aside from “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” viewers can continue to get their nightly dose of the full Kapamilya primetime TV experience by watching ABS-CBN Studios’ popular teleseryes every weeknight on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.
In “,” which airs at 8:45 PM, the pulsating drama intensifies as Victor (Paulo Avelino) finally confirms the secret affair of his wife Juliana (Kim Chiu) with his own brother Alex (JM de Guzman).
Viewers also feel the ‘kilig’ in “,” which airs at 9:30 PM, as Caroline (Belle Mariano) and Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) develop a deeper bond as they discover secrets about their traumatic childhood now that Annie (Ina Raymundo), Bingo’s estranged mother, returns into their lives.
Weekends are also made more fun with the airing of back-to-back music shows in a new season of “The Voice Teens” (Saturdays at 7:15 PM and Sundays at 7 PM on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z; weekends at 7:15 PM on TV5) and “I Can See Your Voice” (Saturdays at 8:45 PM and Sundays at 8:30 PM; weekends at 8:45 PM on TV5).
Meanwhile, almost P1.5 million of total prizes are up for grabs for viewers of ABS-CBN Studios' primetime programs via “Primetime Panalo.” Viewers who would like to join must tune in to “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Linlang,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “The Voice Teens,” and “I Can See Your Voice” on any of the following platforms - Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, or iWantTFC, scan the QR code that will be flashed on screen or log-in via , and submit their answer for the question of the day.
Additionally, primetime show viewers now have an online ‘tambayan’ where they can have fun and chat during Kapamilya Online Live’s gap show “Primetime Bayan,” which is hosted by Melai Cantiveros and Jennica Garcia.
Get the complete Kapamilya primetime experience by watching “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Linlang,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “The Voice Teens,” and “I Can See Your Voice” every night on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.
