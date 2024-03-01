Major plot twists in Abs-Cbn Studios’ primetime shows

ABS-CBN Studios' primetime shows are ushering in major plot twists in their stories, with “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” at the forefront as it celebrates a new chapter for its first anniversary. These shows are available to watch every night on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.

“ FPJ’s Batang Quiapo ” dropped an action-packed trailer for the series’ exciting new chapter featuring mind-blowing revelations and new characters who will cross paths with Tanggol (Coco Martin) such as Tessie Tomas, Jaime Fabregas, Nonie Buencamino, Malou Crisologo, Elijah Canlas, Ara Davao, Dan Alvaro, Renz Fernandez, and Yce Navarro.

Coco also leads the cast in celebrating the show’s milestone with the Filipinos in a series of thanksgiving events via a motorcade across different areas in the country, with the next stop happening in Baguio this March 2, and going house-to-house to interact with fans.

Meanwhile, aside from “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” viewers can continue to get their nightly dose of the full Kapamilya primetime TV experience by watching ABS-CBN Studios’ popular teleseryes every weeknight on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.