'MAKA' set to inspire viewers across generations

IN an exciting blend of teen drama and musical elements, GMA Public Affairs proudly presents “MAKA,” its latest youth-oriented series that crosses generational boundaries and resonates with audiences of all ages.

Premiering on September 21, the show will air every Saturday at 4:45 PM.

MAKA features a talented ensemble of Gen Z actors, including Sparkle stars Zephanie, Ashley Sarmiento, and Marco Masa, along with Sparkle teen talents Olive May, John Clifford, Dylan Menor, Chanty Videla from the K-Pop group Lapillus, Sean Lucas, and May Ann Basa, also known as Bangus Girl.

The series explores the relatable challenges Gen Z faces today, while also highlighting their interactions with other generations—millennials, Gen X, and boomers. It features the world of high school students enrolled in the Arts & Performance (A&P) section of the public school Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts under Sir V, played by seasoned actor Romnick Sarmenta.

An accomplished but infamous artist, Sir V returns to his hometown and reluctantly accepts a teaching position at a local public school – the Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts or MAKA. Through his unexpected role as a mentor, he discovers that both he and his students have much to learn from each other.

Joining Romnick are fellow That’s Entertainment alumni Tina Paner, Jojo Alejar, Sharmaine Arnaiz, and Maricar De Mesa, with veteran actress Carmen Soriano completing the all-star cast.

Directed by best-selling author Rod Marmol, the series continues GMA’s tradition of producing exceptional youth-oriented programming, reminiscent of iconic shows like T.G.I.S. and Click. With its fresh and innovative storytelling, MAKA skillfully merges relatable themes with a modern twist.