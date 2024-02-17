Malacañang declares March 1 special non-working holiday in Davao City

MALACAÑANG has officially declared March 1, 2024 as a special non-working holiday in Davao City to mark the celebration of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation 467 on February 16 on behalf of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The proclamation was published the next day.

Changes in Araw dates

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, in September 2019, signed Republic Act 11379, a law that effectively restores the city’s Araw ng Dabaw to March 1, instead of March 16. This was upon the recommendation of the National Historical Commission.

Duterte previously served as Davao City Mayor.

According to the Davao City Government official website, Davao Assemblyman Romualdo Quimpo on March 16, 1936, filed Bill 609 (passed as Commonwealth Act 51), creating the City of Davao from the town of Davao and the municipal district of Guianga. The bill called for the appointment of local officials by the president.

By that time, the new city was already mostly populated with Japanese businessmen and settlers who then became its locals.

Davao was inaugurated as a charter city on October 16, 1936 by President Manuel L. Quezon; the charter came into effect on March 1, 1937. It was one of the first two towns in Mindanao to be converted into a city, the other being Zamboanga.

Araw events

A total of 14 events are planned for the city's founding anniversary, with an estimated budget of P34 million, consistent with the previous year, according to City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero.

The festivities will feature new events alongside familiar favorites.

The complete lineup is yet to be revealed, however, Romero already revealed that these events include Mutya ng Dabaw, Datu Bago Awards, Sayaw Dabawenyo, and Parada Dabawenyo. RGL