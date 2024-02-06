Malagos abattoir to open expansion of meat-cutting plant, cold storage

THE Davao City Economic Enterprises is working on the expansion of the operation of the existing freezer rooms, two small cold storage rooms, and one medium-sized chilling room of the Malagos Slaughterhouse, which is attached to its non-halal abattoir.

"We will open the expansion of the meat cutting plant and also cold storage. Malaki itong plantang ito we can accept external supplies like imported meat, 'yong mga chicken po natin na i-cold storage to preserve and meet the requirements of the meat shops (We will open the expansion of the meat cutting plant and also the cold storage. The plant will be big so we can accept external supplies like meat and chicken for cold storage to preserve and meet the requirements of the meat shops)," City Economic Enterprise Slaughter Master IV Engr. Joseph Gabut told the City Information Office on Friday.

He said that a company has expressed interest in renting the attached room at the Malagos Slaughterhouse for non-halal meat processing.

Gabut said that with the intended development, they are optimistic about generating more income.

Performance-wise, in the past year, Malagos' non-halal slaughterhouse posted a huge income from the commitments of various clients from various markets in the city.

"From January to December we have an income of around P5 million and a monthly income of around P3.5 million in December," Gabut said.

He said that Malagos Slaughterhouse is accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service as "AA" or Double A Slaughterhouse, which means that meat coming from the facility can be distributed nationwide.

Those who seek to avail of its services may directly visit the slaughterhouse in Malagos. It is open Mondays to Fridays, or call the City Economic Enterprises at 241-1000 local 218. CIO