Malagos slaughterhouses eyed to get ‘AAA’ rating

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) announced that it is aiming for the Malagos Halal and Non-Halal Slaughterhouse to soon be classified as Triple A (AAA) standard, a rating that would make it eligible for international export.

Gertrudes B. Peñalosa, officer-in-charge of the Halal Slaughterhouse, said the facility currently holds a Double A (AA) rating, which is the nationwide standard for domestic distribution. She added that they are now working toward achieving the Triple A certification to expand their operations internationally.

“Naningkamot ta na mahimo tang Triple A kay gina-process pa pod namo ang mga papeles ana (We are working on upgrading our standards to Triple A and are currently processing the required documents),” Peñalosa said during a radio interview on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The Malagos Halal Slaughterhouse was granted its Double A classification after an inspection conducted by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) in 2024, which led to the issuance of its License to Operate (LTO). The rating signifies that the facility upholds strict hygiene and sanitation standards and that its meat products are certified for distribution throughout the country.

Public urged to support accredited slaughterhouses

Peñalosa urged the public to patronize the services of accredited slaughterhouses to ensure that the meat consumed by Dabawenyos is safe and meets regulatory standards.

“Kung gusto mo nga safe ang inyong ginakaon nga karne, iagi gyud ninyo og slaughterhouse kay para ma-check ang iyang mga lamang-loob ug iyang karne fit for human consumption (If you want the meat you’re eating to be safe, you should have the animal slaughtered in a slaughterhouse so that its internal organs and meat can be inspected to ensure they are fit for human consumption),” she said.

She also reminded residents that those who wish to have their meat properly processed may go to either the Malagos or Maa slaughterhouses, both accredited and monitored by the CEE.

Preparing for the holiday season

Peñalosa shared that since January 2025, the number of animals slaughtered at the Malagos facility has steadily increased, with the slaughterhouse processing an average of 180 to 200 heads per day. She said this number is expected to rise further as the holiday season approaches.

To prepare, the management has begun reinforcing personnel assignments and facility readiness to accommodate the higher volume of meat expected for processing in the coming weeks.

At the Halal facility, other livestock such as carabaos, goats, and sheep are also accepted for processing, provided that all Halal protocols and regulatory requirements are strictly followed. These include veterinary certifications, animal health certificates, and other documentation to maintain compliance with food safety and Halal standards.

The Malagos Halal Slaughterhouse began operations in November 2023. Davao City currently operates three slaughterhouses: one in Maa (the old facility) and two in Barangay Malagos — one Non-Halal and one Halal. RGP