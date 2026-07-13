Malalag fish port expansion set for 2027 completion

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) expects the second phase of the Malalag Municipal Fish Port project in Davao del Sur to be completed by Feb. 12, 2027.

The fish port, located in Barangay Baybay, Malalag, aims to improve fish handling and trading operations while creating better market access and income opportunities for fisherfolk in Davao del Sur and neighboring fishing communities.

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) is implementing the P132.18-million project in two phases. The completed first phase cost P37.31 million, while the ongoing second phase has a budget of P94.87 million.

Once completed, the expanded fish port is expected to improve the unloading, handling, storage, and trading of fish, reduce post-harvest losses, maintain product quality, and strengthen the fisheries value chain in Davao del Sur and nearby fishing communities.

DA-Davao said the expanded facilities would also improve market access, increase income opportunities for fisherfolk, and contribute to the local economy and the development of a sustainable fisheries industry in the region.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the department remains committed to accelerating the development of modern fisheries infrastructure to support fisherfolk and traders.

"This is part of our commitment to accelerate the development of fisheries infrastructure that can serve more people. The additional expansion will help ensure better quality fishery products," Tiu Laurel said.

Tiu Laurel visited and inspected the project to assess its progress. He also met with local fisherfolk, traders, and municipal officials for a dialogue on the development of the fisheries sector.

During the visit, the agriculture chief reaffirmed the department's commitment to ensuring that infrastructure projects such as the Malalag fish port respond to the needs of coastal communities.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (BFAR-Davao), the region had about 85,552 registered fisherfolk under the Fisherfolk Registration System as of March 14, 2024. RGP