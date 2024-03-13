Malaysian Chamber eyes Davao’s logistics hub potential

THE Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industries Philippines, Inc. (MCCI) foresees strong business confidence for investing in Davao City, positioning it as a potential world-class logistics hub competing with leading regions in Southeast Asia such as Singapore, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

This comes after the Malaysian government made significant market inroads in Davao through the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Market Immersion Mission on Tuesday, March 12.

Five Malaysian mid-tier companies, representing the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), participated in this historic event, highlighting their importance and contribution to Malaysia’s economy.

These companies represent a higher tier of Malaysia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), given their significant impact and contribution.

“I think, definitely yes, it's just a matter of how long it will take. So far in Southeast Asia, Davao is booming. Davao is not yet… The room to grow is there. Of course, the investors will always look for a potential place and invest. So Davao is a very good [among] these regions,” Hans H.H. How, MCCI President told Davao media in an interview.

He identified agriculture and infrastructure as key priorities for investment, given Davao's strategic location in the archipelago.

“What I [realized] today, one part is the agriculture [because] Davao has a very big piece of land that [will allow] Malaysia to come here. Second, the city needs a lot of infrastructure to be viewed,” he added.

Malaysia's commitment to invest in the Davao region aligns with the 2023-2028 Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP), focusing on economic, social, and environmental development, as well as institutional strengthening and peace and security.

Christian D. Cambaya, Unit Head of Investor Assistance and Servicing at Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC), highlighted growing business interest from China, Japan, and the Americas.

Cambaya said, “Many of the companies that actually visited here are of Chinese descent, from our sister cities: Nanjing, Xinjiang, and Taiyuan. Aside from China, we have also seen a growth of visitors from Japan, and maybe a few Americans.”

Matrade plans to expand its presence in Davao City later this year, following the establishment of its office in Manila.

The aim is to familiarize Malaysian companies with Philippine business regulations and facilitate smoother business operations. DEF



