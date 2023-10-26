Malaysian, Philippine firms sign MOU for durian mgmt, biz relationship

Malaysian participants of the three-day Durian Summit 2023 at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang Premier, Davao City aim to collaborate with the country’s growing durian industry.

During the event, two memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed for the durian farm management project, friendly cooperation, and mutual business beneficial relationship.

The memorandum of understanding for durian farm management between Planters Products Philippines and Regaltech, a Malaysian company, aims to establish a 500-acre durian project in North Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the MOU between the Durian Industry Association of Davao City (DIADC) and Sabah Durian and Tropical Fruit Planters Association (Masda) serves as a pact for collaboration in "promoting strategic areas" for the benefit of both organizations.

The MOU also aims to support tourist arrivals of both countries, particularly for agritourism, exchange technology, and technical expertise, and to support the import and export of durian, fruit-related products, and planting materials through the Brunei Darussalam – Indonesia – Malaysia – Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

DIADC president Emmanuel Belviz said that the pact with Masda serves as a general agreement in complementing Sabah's trade practices.

“The Malaysians would want a friendly relationship, a connection not only for durians. It’s a collaboration between [two countries], the practices and sharing of experiences,” Belviz said.

The president also said the collaborations, together with the learnings that the durian farmers got from esteemed foreign speakers, will be a big help for durian farmers’ productivity.

“Collaboration plays a crucial role and this initiative highlights the significance of cooperation,” Belviz said in a speech.

The durian summit aims to enable Filipino farmers to adopt best practices from both local and international stakeholders.

More than 100 exhibitors are expected to participate, representing various Asian countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Notably, the Philippines has already started exporting durians to China, leading to the invitation of expert speakers in the durian industry, such as Masda chairman Duane Evans and international durian industry consultant Mr. Lim Chin Khee, among others. ICE