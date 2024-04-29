Male condo murder victim killed before thrown from 5th floor?

POLICE authorities in Davao City believed that one of the two victims in the recent “couple murder” that transpired in a condominium in Bajada on the night of April 21 was already dead before he was thrown off from their 5th-floor unit.

Jeff Patac Predas, who was in an eight-year relationship with her girlfriend, Jennifer Delos Santos Chavez, sustained nine stab wounds across his body that caused his death.

He was discovered lifeless on the ground floor at around 5:50 a.m., while Chavez, who received multiple cuts on her neck, was found at 10 p.m. inside their unit on the same day.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) city director, Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, in his recent talk with the media, the lovers, who were supposed to attend a concert at the time of their death, might have been in a deep sleep due to their bodies’ state.

Based on the investigation, the two persons of interest (POIs), who are both from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, are classmates of Chavez.

One of them even booked the lovers’ unit which is near the alleged perpetrators’ rented room.

Meanwhile, both have also already provided their statements to the police authorities while the result of their blood’s cross-matching, particularly the first POI, is still in the crime unit.

Currently, the DCPO said that they are focusing on the “crime of passion” and “personal grudge” as motives for the crime.

Currently, DCPO is still conducting interviews with tenants of the condominium to obtain additional details that would help identify the perpetrators. This, after the condominium failed to provide a copy of its “Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, which later became a challenge to authorities and investigators. DEF

