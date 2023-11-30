Malita bridge damaged

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao), clarified through a statement on Thursday, November 30, that only a portion of the bridge collapsed and not the entire bridge.

"Contrary to earlier reports, only the bridge approach was damaged by the flood and the bridge itself is still very much intact," DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz said.

Earlier, netizens were shocked by the photos of the bridge where it looked like the ground where the bridge stands collapsed as well.

In a statement, the DPWH-Davao clarified that the portion that has been weakened is the “bridge approach.”

Because of this, the agency will speed up the repair of the damaged portion of the bridge in order to restore the interrupted transportation in the area.

"Temporary restoration of the damaged portion by the DPWH and the LGU is now underway and warning signs have already been installed to inform motorists plying the route. Repair works will be implemented very soon," Ortiz said.

The barangay and the local government unit of the area are now looking for ways so that they can gradually continue with their daily activities. JPC