Mall fire caused by overheated lamp

THE fire that broke out inside one of Davao City’s largest shopping malls in Bajada was caused by an overheated fluorescent lamp, investigators confirmed.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Bajada Fire Station, the blaze started around 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in a warehouse located on the third floor of the Gaisano Mall of Davao (GMall). Fire investigator SFO1 Genesis Sitcharon explained that the incident stemmed from a lighting fixture that overheated and eventually ignited nearby materials.

Although the fire reached a first alarm status, firefighters were able to respond quickly. The flames were brought under control within 17 minutes and declared fully extinguished by 6:47 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. The mall management also announced that operations continued as normal, with entrances and the market area remaining open to the public.

Mall’s previous fire incident

The fire incident was not the first time for the mall.

On May 10, 2021, a restaurant inside the same mall complex caught fire just before noon. Customers and staff were immediately evacuated as heavy smoke spread through the dining area. Responding firefighters contained the blaze within a few hours, and mall officials later assured the public that the establishment remained safe and operational.

Fire statistics in Davao City

The latest mall fire incident comes amid varying fire statistics in Davao City throughout 2025. From January to June this year, the Davao City Fire District recorded 340 fire cases. This marked a significant decline of 31 percent compared to the 496 incidents logged during the same period in 2024.

Local fire officials attributed the decrease to heightened fire safety campaigns and stronger community awareness.

However, data covering only the first two months of the current year painted a different picture. Between January and February 2025 alone, the city reported 111 fire incidents already, slightly higher than the 104 cases in the same months of 2024. This represented a 6.3 percent increase. While there was a decline in the number of residential fires, fire-related injuries rose dramatically from two in early 2024 to 15 in early 2025. The number of fatalities remained the same at three.

Authorities’ reminder

Following the GMall Bajada fire, authorities reminded businesses and households alike to strengthen fire safety practices. The BFP highlighted that overheating fluorescent and LED fixtures, faulty wiring, and overloaded electrical systems remain common triggers of urban fires.

Although the city posted fewer fire cases in the first half of 2025, the significant rise in fire-related injuries underscored the continuing risks. Authorities said preventive measures, such as routine electrical inspections, proper ventilation for lighting systems, and avoiding overloading sockets, could greatly reduce the possibility of fire outbreaks. DEF