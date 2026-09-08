Malungon benchmarks with Davao City Council

LOOKING to sharpen its legislative work, the Malungon Municipal Council of Sarangani brought its officials and staff to the Davao City Council on Tuesday to see firsthand how a larger local legislature conducts its business.

The Malungon delegation, led by Councilors Erwin Asgapo and Jan Ken Escalada, joined the Davao City Council’s 36th Regular Session and observed the proceedings as part of a benchmarking initiative on legislative procedures and best practices.

The visit gave the delegation an opportunity to see the practical application of parliamentary rules, session management, committee work and other procedures governing the day-to-day operations of the city legislature.

Beyond observing the proceedings, the benchmarking activity was also aimed at identifying practices that the Malungon council could adapt to strengthen its own legislative processes and improve the delivery of public service.

The exchange underscores the value of local governments learning from one another, particularly in developing more efficient, transparent and responsive legislative institutions.

The Davao City Council welcomed the Malungon officials and staff, emphasizing the importance of sharing institutional knowledge and experience among local legislative bodies.

For Malungon, the visit was more than a look inside another council’s session—it was an opportunity to bring home ideas and practices that could help make its own legislative work more effective. PR