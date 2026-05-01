Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Davao City teen

A 55-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after police said he fatally stabbed a 15-year-old boy with autism in Barangay 1-A, Magallanes, Davao City, early Thursday, April 30, 2026. The attack was captured on CCTV footage reviewed by investigators.

Police identified the victim as a 15-year-old resident of the barangay and a person with disability.

According to a police blotter report, residents of Magallanes Riverside in Purok 7-A woke up to cries for help outside their homes. When they went out, they found the boy bloodied and unresponsive on the ground.

A nearby construction worker told authorities he heard moaning and went outside to check, where he found the victim suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen. He immediately alerted the boy’s father, who rushed him to Southern Philippines Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police officers responded at about 2:05 a.m. after Central 911 reported a stabbing in the area. Investigators then processed the crime scene and launched an inquiry.

During the investigation, a barangay official who reviewed CCTV footage near the area provided key evidence to the police. Authorities said the footage allegedly showed the suspect, a 55-year-old resident of Magallanes Riverside, Purok 7-B, leaving his house, approaching the victim, and repeatedly stabbing him with a bladed weapon.

With the help of barangay officials, police tracked down and arrested the suspect at his residence. Authorities said they have yet to recover the weapon after the suspect allegedly told investigators he threw it into a nearby river.

Investigators said the suspect claimed the boy had been tampering with his bicycle before the attack, although police are still verifying that statement.

The suspect remains in police custody and is facing a murder charge as authorities continue gathering evidence and witness statements to determine the full circumstances behind the killing. DEF