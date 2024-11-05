Davao

Man dies in Toril flood

A man lost his life after being swept away by strong floodwaters in Davao City
A MAN was found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Barangay Catigan, Toril District, Davao City.

The victim, identified as "Rodel," a 30-year-old laborer from Barangay Crossing Bayabas, Toril District, was discovered by the Binugao responders in a river near McArthur Highway in Barangay Binugao at around 1 a.m. on November 4, 2024.

According to reports, Rodel was riding a motorcycle when he attempted to cross a flooded area in Purok 8, Sitio Macareng, Barangay Catigan, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2024. He was traveling from Toril Proper toward Barangay Tibuloy when strong floodwaters swept his motorcycle away, causing him to fall into a creek.

Following the incident, the Barangay Catigan disaster response team conducted a search and rescue operation. They recovered only Rodel's slippers, clothing, and motorcycle stuck in the creek. 

His partner later identified his body and is now at a funeral home in Toril, Davao City. JPC

