Man nabbed for bomb joke

POLICE authorities arrested a 42-year-old male passenger who was bound for Singapore for allegedly uttering a bomb joke at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport).

Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group said in a press release that the incident occurred on Friday, May 3.

Airport authorities responded to a call from Customer Service Agents of Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, Inc. (PAGSS) regarding the bomb joke incident committed by the suspect at the Check-in Counter.

Upon arrival at the scene where the alleged incident transpired, airport personnel verified it and confirmed that the suspect, when asked about the contents of his baggage, replied, “Wala ni mabuak diri ma’am, bomba lang (There are no fragile items inside ma’am, only a bomb.)”

The flight was not affected, however, the suspect was temporarily detained at the Sasa Police Station.

A criminal case for the violation of Presidential Decree 1727 was filed against the suspect by the airport authorities at the Davao Prosecutor’s Office. RGL