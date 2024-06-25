Man nabbed for bomb joke

THE suspect who was recently arrested after blurting out a joke that he was carrying a bomb inside his bag in a local shopping center along J.P Laurel, Davao City is set to face legal charges in relation to Presidential Decree (P.D) 1727 declaring bomb jokes as unlawful.

In a spot report provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 24, 2024, by one alias Nelson, a resident of South Bay, Agdao inside a supermarket.

According to the authorities, security guards of the supermarket heard the suspect jokingly tell his live-in-partner that he had explosive devices with him, prompting them to inspect him.

The suspect is now detained at Bajada Police Station for proper disposition of his case and for further investigation.

Section 1 of PD 1727 states that any person who, by word of mouth or through the use of the mail, telephone, telegraph, printed materials and other instrument or means of communication, willfully makes any threat or maliciously conveys, communicates, transmits, imparts, passes on, or otherwise disseminates false information will face legal consequences.

“Pranksters” will face imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000 or both at the discretion of the court.

Meanwhile, Section 2 states that the offender shall be arrested by means of an arrest, search and seizure order (ASSO) and shall not be entitled to bail pending trial by the military tribunals or military courts which shall have exclusive jurisdiction over cases involving any violation of the provisions of this decree.

On May 3, a similar incident transpired at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) which led to the arrest of a 42-year-old male passenger who was bound for Singapore.

Police on duty nabbed the suspect for allegedly uttering a bomb joke at the check-in-counter

saying “Wala ni mabuak diri ma’am, bomba lang (There are no fragile items inside ma’am, only a bomb.)”